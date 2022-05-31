Mike Dean was the referee when Posh last played a Football League match at Cambridge United in December, 2001. The match finished 0-0 at the Abbey Stadium. Photo: Adam Fairborther.

Relegation from the Championship to League One means Posh fans who attend every league game will cover 5,954 miles, taking stadium to stadium along the fastest AA recommended route as the mileage guide. That’s around 300 miles further than last season.

The final make-up of League one for the 2022-23 season was confirmed last weekend with Port Vale’s 3-0 League Two play-off final win over Mansfield Town at Wembley.

There will be eight opponents who have played in the top flight of English football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth and Exeter City are the longest trips with Morecame also coming in at over 200 miles for a one-way journey. Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium and Forest Green Rovers’ New Lawn Stadium are new venues for Posh. Those grounds have two of the four lowest capacities in League One next season, according to figures on Wikipedia.

Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday) and Pride Park (Derby County) boast the two biggest capacities with Portman Road (Ipswich Town) and stadium:mk (MK Dons) also capable of hosting over 30,000 fans, rather needlessly in the latter case.

There are seven trips of under 100 miles with Posh fans travelling a mere 40 miles to take on Cambridge United in a Football League match for the first time since December 2001.

It could be worse overall though. Our colleagues at the Portsmouth News face over 8,000 miles on the road!

Posh trips (one way)

282 miles to Plymouth Argyle. Ground capacity: 18,600.

239 miles to Exeter City. Ground capacity: 8,720.

204 miles to Morecambe. Ground capacity: 6,476.

199 miles to Fleetwood Town. Ground capacity: 5,327.

167 miles to Bristol Rovers. Ground capacity: 12,300.

167 miles to Accrington Stanley. Ground capacity: 5,057.

163 miles to Bolton Wanderers. Ground capacity: 28,723.

155 miles to Portsmouth. Ground capacity: 20,620.

149 miles to Forest Green Rovers. Ground capacity: 5,147.

131 miles to Cheltenham. Ground capacity: 7,066.

125 miles to Shrewsbury Town. Ground capacity: 9,875.

110 miles to Port Vale. Ground capacity: 15,036.

102 miles to Sheffield Wednesday. Ground capacity: 39,732.

100 miles to Barnsley. Ground capacity: 23,287.

100 miles to Wycombe Wanderers. Ground capacity: 9,448.

94 miles to Charlton Athletic. Ground capacity: 27,111.

91 miles to Ipswich Town. Ground capacity: 30,311.

89 miles to Oxford United. Ground capacity: 12,500.

79 miles to Burton Albion. Ground capacity: 6,912.

73 miles to Derby County. Ground capacity: 33,600.

64 miles to Lincoln City. Ground capacity: 10,120.

54 miles to MK Dons. Ground capacity: 30,500.