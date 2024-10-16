Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has described Peterborough United centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez as ‘a Colossus’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The stand-in captain, who stands 6ft 5ins tall, claimed his third goal of the season to clinch a point from a 3-3 draw with Rotherham United last weekend.

And MacAnthony believes the 22 year-old will go on to have a great career now he’s established in the Posh first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manny is a Colossus,” MacAnthony said. “He’s been our best defender this season. Lots of people want to say what he can’t do, but I want to talk about what he can do. He’s not just a great defender, he’s also a great organiser and talker. He’s a gentle giant off the pitch, but he’s aggressive on it. He’s the only defender we have who talks and it’s so important.

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates a goal for Posh against Rotherham. Photo David Lowndes.

“He’s improving because he’s now had a run of games. We won’t be mistaking the same mistake with him as we did with Ricardo Santos. We bombed him out too early. We thought he was an awkward defender and we used to get at him. It didn’t end well between us, but he went down to non-league before coming back and turning into one of the best defenders in League One with Bolton.

"Wigan manager Shaun Maloney asked our management team after we played them recently where we got Manny from. He was told we’d had him for four years and he’d come through our under 18s and under 21s. And Maloney reckons Manny could skip the next level going upwards. People are now noticing Manny for what he can do.

"Of course he will make mistakes, and he’ll lose concentration at times, as he’s started just a dozen EFL games, but just think how good he could be after 50 games. He wins 75% of his headers. The best defenders win 65-70%. He’s also a massive goal threat. I tipped him to score 10 goals this season and I might now have to revise that as he’s so dangerous!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do need to improve our defensive record. We are about eighth best in the league for the number of shots on our goal, but too many of them go in.

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates his goal for Posh against Rotherham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I see other teams’ defenders making blocks and goalkeepers making saves. We need to see more of that from our players. It will certainly help when we have a settled defence because we keep having to change it, but are defenders and goalkeeper playing at their best as a unit? Not yet, although Jed Steer did make a brilliant save last weekend.”