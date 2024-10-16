'Colossus' Manny is Peterborough United chairman's main man!
The stand-in captain, who stands 6ft 5ins tall, claimed his third goal of the season to clinch a point from a 3-3 draw with Rotherham United last weekend.
And MacAnthony believes the 22 year-old will go on to have a great career now he’s established in the Posh first team.
“Manny is a Colossus,” MacAnthony said. “He’s been our best defender this season. Lots of people want to say what he can’t do, but I want to talk about what he can do. He’s not just a great defender, he’s also a great organiser and talker. He’s a gentle giant off the pitch, but he’s aggressive on it. He’s the only defender we have who talks and it’s so important.
“He’s improving because he’s now had a run of games. We won’t be mistaking the same mistake with him as we did with Ricardo Santos. We bombed him out too early. We thought he was an awkward defender and we used to get at him. It didn’t end well between us, but he went down to non-league before coming back and turning into one of the best defenders in League One with Bolton.
"Wigan manager Shaun Maloney asked our management team after we played them recently where we got Manny from. He was told we’d had him for four years and he’d come through our under 18s and under 21s. And Maloney reckons Manny could skip the next level going upwards. People are now noticing Manny for what he can do.
"Of course he will make mistakes, and he’ll lose concentration at times, as he’s started just a dozen EFL games, but just think how good he could be after 50 games. He wins 75% of his headers. The best defenders win 65-70%. He’s also a massive goal threat. I tipped him to score 10 goals this season and I might now have to revise that as he’s so dangerous!
"We do need to improve our defensive record. We are about eighth best in the league for the number of shots on our goal, but too many of them go in.
"I see other teams’ defenders making blocks and goalkeepers making saves. We need to see more of that from our players. It will certainly help when we have a settled defence because we keep having to change it, but are defenders and goalkeeper playing at their best as a unit? Not yet, although Jed Steer did make a brilliant save last weekend.”