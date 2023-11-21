Colchester United vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh play final EFL Trophy group game
Peterborough United travel to the JobServe Community Stadium in the EFL Trophy (November 21, 7:30pm).
Posh are already in the second round and will win the group provided they do not lose 4-0.
Posh are expected to make a number of changes to their line-up with a number of younger players being given an opportunity.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Colchester vs Posh
Welcome!
A chance to check out some of the fringe and young players tonight as Posh are already through in the EFL Trophy
