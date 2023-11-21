Peterborough United travel to the JobServe Community Stadium in the EFL Trophy (November 21, 7:30pm).

James Dornelly of Peterborough United in action against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are already in the second round and will win the group provided they do not lose 4-0.

Posh are expected to make a number of changes to their line-up with a number of younger players being given an opportunity.