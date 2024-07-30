Sixfields, home of Cobblers. Photo Kirsty Edmonds.

​Peterborough United will travel to Northampton Town for a League One derby on a Monday night after the fixture was moved for live Sky TV coverage.

The match will now be staged on Monday, December 9 (8pm kick off) rather than Saturday, December 7.

Posh have also seen the game against Stevenage moved to a 12.30pm kick off at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, October 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh will also kick off at 12.30pm at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, October 19. Both games will also be shown live on Sky.