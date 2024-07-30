Cobblers v Peterborough United is now on a Monday night and a couple of kick off time changes
Peterborough United will travel to Northampton Town for a League One derby on a Monday night after the fixture was moved for live Sky TV coverage.
The match will now be staged on Monday, December 9 (8pm kick off) rather than Saturday, December 7.
Posh have also seen the game against Stevenage moved to a 12.30pm kick off at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, October 5.
Posh will also kick off at 12.30pm at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, October 19. Both games will also be shown live on Sky.
Posh are expected to be shown live on Sky 20 times this season.