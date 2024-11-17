Cobblers too quick as derby day ends in defeat for Peterborough United Women
And Sunday’s loss was painful as the damage was inflicted by local rivals, and fellow high-fliers, Northampton Town at Bourne Town FC. The Cobblers won 2-0 after a contest which could easily have delivered many more goals at either end. Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry saved a penalty and a one-on-one when the game was goalless, while Posh struck the woodwork twice and saw visiting goalkeeper Katie McLean make two brilliant close-range stops when her side was protecting a one-goal lead.
But Cobblers were worth their win. Their pace up front meant they kept the Posh defence at full stretch for 90 rain-soaked minutes, while the home side had to work much harder to create their opportunities.
Cobblers should have led on seven minutes when Kim Farrow strode clear, but Corry got enough on the shot to take the pace off enabling Niamh Connor to clear. It was however a warning of things to come.
Mclean’s handling was suspect in the early exchanges as she dropped the first cross that came her way and then fumbled a Katie Middleton behind her with the ball trickling against the base of a post in the 25th minute.
But the Posh defence was undone again eight minutes before the break with Fay Noble this time scorching unchallenged into the penalty area where she was upended rather emphatically by Corry for an obvious penalty. Corry redeemed herself by flying spectacularly to her right to beat away Farrow’s spot-kick.
Posh actually started the second-half strongly, but Driscoll-King was thwarted bravely by McLean following a set-piece and then a familiar failing caught the home defence out. Speedy Jade Bell surged into the box on 51 minutes before dragging her shot wide, but the same player latched onto a mistimed home header to go through again two minutes later and this time she finished expertly.
Posh immediately sent on recent signing Kayleigh Hines and she clipped the top of the crossbar with a long-range free kick strike, but the chance of the match for the hosts arrived midway through the half. Driscoll-King and Hayley James caused many problems with their direct running down the right in the second-half and they combined again with James sending over an excellent cross which was met on the slide by Tara Kirk who looked certain from six yards to score until McLean popped up to save with her legs.
And it proved to be a decisive moment. Posh saw plenty of the ball late on, but Cobblers always looked more likely to score on the break and it was Bell who sealed the points that took her side to the top of the table with a composed finish 12 minutes from time. Posh fought hard – it was a derby that saw six cautions – but they have now dropped to third in National Midlands Division One.
It gets even harder next Sunday when Posh travel to higher level Rugby Borough in the second round of the FA Women’s Cup. Posh will hope club captain Keir Perkins is back for that game. She missed this one because of a bad back suffered as she completed her 200th appearance for the club.
Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Connor, Osker, Sharpe (sub Bale, 82 mins), Reynolds, Lawlor (sub Meli, 80 mins), James, Brown (sub Hines, 54 mins), Kirk, Middleton (sub Bennett, 80 mins).
