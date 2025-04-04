Kevin Nolan. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Northampton Town boss Kevin Nolan wants his team ‘to enjoy and embrace’ Saturday’s tough derby fixture at Peterborough United.

The clubs have been heading in different directions in recent weeks with Posh climbing clear of the drop zone by winning three of their last four League One games and Cobblers collecting just two points from their last four matches.

As a result Nolan’s team sit just four points and two places outside the relegation zone and fourth from bottom Burton Albion have a game in hand. Posh are nine points and seven places from danger.

Nolan is wary of the threat free-scoring Posh possess, but he believes his team can also cause problems to a defence that has leaked six goals in their last two games.

Nolton told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo: “It's why you become footballers. You want to play in these big games against your local rivals and it's going to be a really good atmosphere. I think we've got 1,600 going which is another fantastic effort. The fans have been superb since I came in. "I fully expect them to be singing their hearts out at the weekend and hopefully we can give them something to sing about, but we are expecting a tough game because Peterborough are in really good form.

"They have got really good wingers and a strong forward line, and it looks like it's coming together at the right time for them, just when they needed it. "Darren Ferguson is doing a good job with a young team so it's a tough one, they all are, but we have to go there and make sure we earn the right to play and that'll give us a good platform to show our strengths.

"They play some really good stuff, but we're hoping there will be times where we can hurt them. We've been good out of possession, but on the turnovers we've got to be better and if we are, it'll give us opportunities to create chances and score goals.

"We need to be calm and focus on our job. It'll be a great atmosphere and these are the games, as a footballer, that you should really enjoy and embrace while also making sure you keep your cool."