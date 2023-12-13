Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed clubs from Germany and Belgium have shown interest in young Peterborough United superstar Ronnie Edwards.

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Oxford last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​MacAnthony made the revelation on the latest edition of his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

He issued the information to urge Premier League clubs to ‘pull their fingers out’ and sign Edwards, a player his chairman believes is ready to take on top-flight football.

A pair of Premier League clubs have also started showing an interest in the centre back who is under contract at Posh until the end of next season.

MacAnthony didn’t name the clubs interested in Edwards, but German giants Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig have previously been linked with England's under 20 captain.

West Ham United pursued Edwards in the summer, but baulked at the Posh asking price.

It’s expected there will be plenty of interest in Edwards during the January transfer window, but MacAnthony now insists he won’t be ‘bullied’ into selling the player.

"Premier League clubs need to pull their fingers out, stop messing about and buy Ronnie,” MacAnthony stated. “A German and a Belgian club have come in for him and if he goes there it will cost our Premier League clubs a lot more to get him in 18 months time.

"Ronnie could play in the Premier League tomorrow. The football there is 80% on the floor and much less physical than in League One.

"He would get more time on the ball and some of the stuff he’s been doing for us lately has been ridiculous.

"Two Premier League clubs want him, but I know what will happen. One will sign him and loan him out to a top-half Championship club.

"But Ronnie will stay here until the summer if we don’t get what we want for him and I wouldn’t lose sleep over it.

"I won’t be bullied into selling him. I won’t be bashed into selling one of the best to ever come through our club.

"But when he does reach the Premier League I will be so proud of him. What a talent.”

MacAnthony admitted he let Edwards down when not selling him in the summer amid heavy interest from an unnamed Championship club.

MacAnthony also revealed last month that new agents representing the player had opened talks with other clubs.

Last month Edwards stated he believes ‘things happen for a reason’ and therefore last summer wasn’t his time to leave London Road.