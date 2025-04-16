Claxton strikes late to secure back-to-back wins for Peterborough United Under 21s

Andre Changunda scored for Posh Under 21s v Coventry City. Joe Dent/theposh.com

It’s back-to-back Professional Development Under 21 League wins for Peterborough United after a 3-2 home success over Coventry City on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Claxton scored the decisive goal – as he did at Watford last week – two minutes from time when converting a cross at the back post.

Posh had fallen behind just before the half hour mark when a foul from Lucca Mendonca on Aston Ellard enabled Raphael Borges Rodrigues to score from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh ‘keeper Bastian Smith did well to deny Ellard a second Coventry goal from close in before 16 year-old Bolu Shofowoke saw a shot saved on the line after he’d breezed past the visiting goalkeeper.

Andre Changunda scored for Posh Under 21s v Coventry City. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Shofowoke had a hand in the Posh equaliser just before the break when his shot at goal following an Eddie Fox was palmed out to Andre Changunda who made no mistake from close range.

And another Shofowoke shot just after the re-start helped Posh get in front with Patryk Sykut tidying up after the goalkeeper had again pushed a shot into the path of a home player.

Skyut and Shofowoke then went close before Coventry equalised on the breakaway with Rodrigues beating Smith at the second attempt. The visitors then enjoyed a purple patch, forcing Smith in a smart save before Luke Gilbert headed another goal-bound effort off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh finished the stronger though and Claxton struck moments after the impressive Shofowoke had hit the woodwork.

Posh are sixth in an 11-team Northern section. They are next in action at leaders Sheffield United on Friday. April 25.

Posh: Smith, Mendonca, Fitzpatrick (sub Holley 83 mins), Fox, Claxton, Gilbert, Changunda, Campbell, Shofowoke, Sykut, Davies (sub Beech 86 mins). Unused subs: Westcott, Sumnall, McWilliams-Marcano.