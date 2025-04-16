Claxton strikes late to secure back-to-back wins for Peterborough United Under 21s
Fabian Claxton scored the decisive goal – as he did at Watford last week – two minutes from time when converting a cross at the back post.
Posh had fallen behind just before the half hour mark when a foul from Lucca Mendonca on Aston Ellard enabled Raphael Borges Rodrigues to score from the penalty spot.
Posh ‘keeper Bastian Smith did well to deny Ellard a second Coventry goal from close in before 16 year-old Bolu Shofowoke saw a shot saved on the line after he’d breezed past the visiting goalkeeper.
Shofowoke had a hand in the Posh equaliser just before the break when his shot at goal following an Eddie Fox was palmed out to Andre Changunda who made no mistake from close range.
And another Shofowoke shot just after the re-start helped Posh get in front with Patryk Sykut tidying up after the goalkeeper had again pushed a shot into the path of a home player.
Skyut and Shofowoke then went close before Coventry equalised on the breakaway with Rodrigues beating Smith at the second attempt. The visitors then enjoyed a purple patch, forcing Smith in a smart save before Luke Gilbert headed another goal-bound effort off the line.
Posh finished the stronger though and Claxton struck moments after the impressive Shofowoke had hit the woodwork.
Posh are sixth in an 11-team Northern section. They are next in action at leaders Sheffield United on Friday. April 25.
Posh: Smith, Mendonca, Fitzpatrick (sub Holley 83 mins), Fox, Claxton, Gilbert, Changunda, Campbell, Shofowoke, Sykut, Davies (sub Beech 86 mins). Unused subs: Westcott, Sumnall, McWilliams-Marcano.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.