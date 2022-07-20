He was the overwhelming choice of Posh fans for the role according to a recent poll organised by the Peterborough Telegraph. Experienced defender Nathan Thompson was second in that poll and will be the club’s new vice-captain.

Clarke-Harris finished last season wearing the skipper’s armband and it co-incided with a surge in form from the 27 year-old. He scored 12 goals last season – the most by a Posh player – with seven arriving in the last 11 matches of the season.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “We felt last season that Jonson would be a good leader and he just needs to carry on from where he left off by continuing to lead by example and to keep applying himself impressively on and off the pitch.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to work with Nathan much on the pitch due to the injury he had last season, but what I have seen around the training ground has impressed me. When you are selecting a captain and a vice captain, what you are looking for is people to drive the dressing room and Jonson and Nathan will complement each other well.”

Eight Posh captains have led the club to nine promotions (one led the side to two) and only two have led the team to titles.

Who’s your favourite…..?

1. NORMAN RIGBY 1960-61. Centre-back Rigby skippered the awesome Posh side that won the Fourth Division title in the club's first season as a Football League club. That team scored a club and league 134 goals in a single season. Rigby, who went on to manage Posh, is pictured with the trophy. Photo: Rowland Hobson Photo Sales

2. JOHN COZENS 1973-74 Striker Cozens was the captain of Noel Cantwell's Fourth Division winning side, the only Posh team to go through a Football League season unbeaten at home (19 wins 4 draws). Posh haven't won a title since. Cozens is pictured holding the Fourth Division trophy. He was the club's top scorer that season. Cozens, who is now 76, still lives in the city. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. MICK HALSALL 1990-91 & 1991-92 Combative midfielder Halsall is widely regarded as the greatest Posh skipper and he inspired Chris Turner's team to back-to-back promotions for the first time in the club's history as Posh jumped from Division Four to the old Division One (the arrival of the Premier League meant Posh missed out Division Two!) Halsall's favourite day wasn't winning at Wembley in 1992, but drawing at Chesterfield in 1991 to seal promotion from Division Four as that was the first time he'd won anything in his career. Halsall, who is pictured holding the play-off trophy after 2-1 final win over Stockport County at Wembley, went on to manage Posh and is now head of the West Bromwich Albion Academy. Photo: david lowndes Photo Sales

4. ANDY EDWARDS 1999-2000 Centre-back Edwards was skipper of manager Barry Fry's side that won promotion from the old Division Three by beating Darlington 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley. Edwards is pictured after receiving the play-off trophy. He is now manager of England Under 20s. Photo: Action Images Photo Sales