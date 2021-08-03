Clarke-Harris starts at King’s Lynn and so might Junior Morias

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Last season’s 33-goal top scorer hasn’t featured at all this summer thanks to calf and knee issues, but he’s expected to play for at least 45 minutes with a view to making the matchday squad for Saturday’s Championship opener at Luton Town.

Summer signing Josh Knight is also expected to feature along with a host of senior players, but Jack Marriott is now expected to sit to the game out after playing for almost an hour at Portsmouth last Saturday.

Former Posh striker Junior Morias signed for King’s Lynn in the summer.

Junior Morias in action for Posh.

Fans are permitted into tonight’s match. Tickets can be purchased online here