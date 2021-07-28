Clarke-Harris absent for Peterborough United who draw 2-2 twice at Oxford United

Jorge Grant in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were without Jonson Clarke-Harris who wasn’t asked to risk his calf injury. He was supposed to make his first 45-minute appearance of the season today..

The games started simultaneously at the Oxford training ground, but were interrupted for 15 minutes in the second half while everyone ran for cover to escape the worsening weather conditions.

It didn’t put a dampener on the standard of football though. Both games were competitive and full of quality with a stronger Posh side coming from 0-2 down to draw their contest thanks to goals from Joe Ward and Idris Kanu, while a younger team were grateful for two goals from Ethan Hamilton for their draw.

Frankie Kent on the ball for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The senior side fell behind to two long-range strikes from an Anthony Forde free-kick and a Daniel Agyei thunderbolt.

Posh dominated the rest of the contest and deserved to draw level courtesy of two late goal. Nathan Thompson and Jack Taylor combined to set up Ward before Kanu tapped home the leveller after a Sammie Szmodics shot had been parried.

Siriki Dembele looked sharp in this game and was denied on a couple of occasions by smart saves. He also set up Taylor for a chance with a sublime pass, but the midfielder’s shot was deflected over the crossbar.

On the other pitch Hamilton supplied a smart finish to fire Posh in front before Mark Sykes equalised for Oxford from the penalty spot. Hamilton put Posh ahead with a second-half penalty, but the hosts grabbed an equaliser late on with a close range header from Sam Winnall.

Posh Pitch One v Oxford: Pym, Thompson, Beevers, Kent, Butler, Grant, Taylor, Ward, Szmodics, Dembele (sub Kanu), Jones.