Cian was relieved and excited to rescue a point for Peterborough United against Bradford City

Cian Hayes (right) celebrates his late goal for Posh v Bradford City with Gustav Lindgren. Photo Darren Wiles

Goal hero Cian Hayes wasn’t entirely thrilled with Peterborough United’s 1-1 home draw with Bradford City on Saturday, but he insists there’s now something for the team to build on.

Hayes’ 90th minute close-range finish was his first of the season and a first in League One from open play for Posh. It was also a first point of the season for Posh who remain at the foot of the table.

Hayes was one of four substitutes – debutant Matt Garbett, Declan Frith and Harley Mills were the others – to be sent on together midway through the second-half. Frith assisted on the Hayes goal.

"It was a relief as well as exciting to score so late, but it was still frustrating to draw as we should have got more from the game,” Hayes told the Posh Plus service. “There were a lot of positives to take from the game though. We dominated a lot of it, but a mistake, something we need to cut out, cost us.

"The lads on the pitch reacted well to falling behind though and there was a platform there for those of us who came on. The instructions were to make sure we were at it, to stay high up the pitch and to be positive and get crosses in.

“Declan did really well to beat his man and then to get a cross in at the second attempt and luckily I was there to tap it in. I didn’t want to over-celebrate as we wanted to get the game going again so we could get a winner.

"A point is something to build on though and it’s important we do keep building. The pressure is off me a little now because I scored, but hopefully I can get some more goals. It’s important to keep shooting to put pressure on defenders and goalkeepers.

"The focus is now already on next Saturday.”

Posh are at Exeter City next Saturday (August 30). The Grecians became the first team to lose to Northampton Town this season today with the Cobblers winning 2-0 after two early goals. Plymouth’s win means Posh are one of four League One teams without a win alongside Port Vale, Reading and Wycombe Wanderers.