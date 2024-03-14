Cheltenham Town vs Peterborough United postponed due to international call-ups
Cheltenham Town vs Peterborough United has been postponed due to international call-ups.
The match was due to take place at the The Completely-Suzuki Stadium on Saturday March 23 but has now been moved to Tuesday April 23 and will be Posh’s penultimate match of the season.
Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo and Michael Olakigbe are all in line for England U20 call-ups while Hector Kyprianou is likely to be called up by Cyprus.