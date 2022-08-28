Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards has been linked with a move away from Peterborough United this summer. Photo: Joe Dent.

Chelsea are one of a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Southampton, that have been linked with Edwards this summer.

Director of Football Barry Fry has had conversations with representatives from the London club about Edwards in this window but, as of two weeks ago, no bid had been made.

Scouts from the club are known to have watched the 19-year-old at Cheltenham, Morecambe and it is believed they did so again on Saturday (August 28) at Derby.

He has started in all six of Posh’s league matches this season and further enhanced his reputation in July by being part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championships.

Chelsea have already splashed out £20m to sign Carney Chukwuemeka, a teammate of Edwards in the winning side, from Aston Villa as the club appears to be spending big on English talent under new owner Todd Boehly.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has previously laughed off rumours that Crystal Palace had bid £4m for the young defender.

Posh remain keen on loaning Edwards straight back as part of any successful deal so are not likely to need to find a replacement.

The transfer deadline for English clubs is on Thursday (September 1) at 11pm.