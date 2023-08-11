News you can trust since 1948
Cheers! Beer fast lanes and pizza now available at Peterborough United matches!

Peterborough United have listened to their fans and upgraded the catering facilities at the London Road End of the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

An express lane to buy beer has been installed and pizza will now be on sale to hungry fans, starting at the first home League One game of the season against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The club have also increased the amount of tills in the kiosks from two to five to aid speedy service.

Posh have also confirmed additional bars are being installed in time for the home game with Derby County on August 26.

Posh sent out a survey to supporters about the matchday experience in the close season.

