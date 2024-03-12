Peterborough United fans enjoy a 2-0 win at BarnsleyPeterborough United fans enjoy a 2-0 win at Barnsley
Peterborough United fans enjoy a 2-0 win at Barnsley

Check out these snaps of Peterborough United fans backing their side in games at Coventry City and Barnsley

This Posh fans gallery takes us back to the games against Coventry City and Barnsley.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jun 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT

The game against Coventry was one to forget as Posh slipped to a 3-0 defeat thanks to a goal from Gustavo Hamer and a Viktor Gyokeres brace.

The trip to Oakwell was a tale of two Jacks, with goals from Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor securing a 2-0 win for Posh.

All pictures were taken by Joe Dent / www.theposh.com

Get all the latest Posh news here.

Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season.

1. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season.

2. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season.

3. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season.

4. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityBarnsleyOakwellJoe Dent