The game against Coventry was one to forget as Posh slipped to a 3-0 defeat thanks to a goal from Gustavo Hamer and a Viktor Gyokeres brace.
The trip to Oakwell was a tale of two Jacks, with goals from Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor securing a 2-0 win for Posh.
1. Coventry City 3 Posh 0
Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
