May 26 2000 is a day that Posh fans of a vintage age will remember fondly.

It is the day when their beloved boys won promotion glory after beating Darlington 1-0 at Wembley to seal Division Three promotion.

Andy Clarke hit the winner on 72 minutes after he smashed home a loose ball.

The match was watched by 33,383 at 7.45pm, in what would perhaps be considered an odd kick-off time nowadays, at a rain-soaked national stadium.

Posh beat Barnet in the semi-finals having finished the regular campaign fifth with 78 points.

Peterborough United's next season saw them finish in twelfth place in the Second Division, eight points above the relegation zone.

You can watch the match highlights here and get more Posh news here.

Marco Gabbiadini holds his head after missing a chance as Simon Rea looks on.

David Farrell runs past Paul Heckingbottom.

Michael Oliver tackles David Farrell.