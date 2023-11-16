News you can trust since 1948
Check out these pictures of Peterborough United sealing play-off glory against Darlington over 20 years ago - including a youthful Sheffield United and former Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom

May 26 2000 is a day that Posh fans of a vintage age will remember fondly.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT

It is the day when their beloved boys won promotion glory after beating Darlington 1-0 at Wembley to seal Division Three promotion.

Andy Clarke hit the winner on 72 minutes after he smashed home a loose ball.

The match was watched by 33,383 at 7.45pm, in what would perhaps be considered an odd kick-off time nowadays, at a rain-soaked national stadium.

Posh beat Barnet in the semi-finals having finished the regular campaign fifth with 78 points.

Peterborough United's next season saw them finish in twelfth place in the Second Division, eight points above the relegation zone.

You can watch the match highlights here and get more Posh news here.

Marco Gabbiadini holds his head after missing a chance as Simon Rea looks on.

Marco Gabbiadini holds his head after missing a chance as Simon Rea looks on. Photo: Gary M. Prior

David Farrell runs past Paul Heckingbottom.

David Farrell runs past Paul Heckingbottom. Photo: Gary M. Prior

Michael Oliver tackles David Farrell.

Michael Oliver tackles David Farrell. Photo: Gary M. Prior

Current Sheff United boss Paul Heckingbottom holds off David Farrell.

Current Sheff United boss Paul Heckingbottom holds off David Farrell. Photo: Gary M. Prior:d

