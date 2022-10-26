News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Peterborough United fans enjoy last night's win over Accrington Stanley.

Check out these pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the win over Accrington Stanley and see if you can spot a familiar face

Posh fans went home happy after watching their side come from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 3-1.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

Goals from Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris did the damage to give Posh three more important points.

Our match photographer David Lowndes captured some of the fans in the stands at the game.

Take a look at his pictures and see if you can spot yourself or a friend.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

1. Posh 3 Accrington Stanley 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy last night's win over Accrington Stanley.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Posh 3 Accrington Stanley 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy last night's win over Accrington Stanley.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Posh 3 Accrington Stanley 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy last night's win over Accrington Stanley.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Posh 3 Accrington Stanley 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy last night's win over Accrington Stanley.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Jonson Clarke-Harris
Next Page
Page 1 of 3