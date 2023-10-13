News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.
Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.

Check out these cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans cheering on the boys

With no game this weekend, we’ve nipped into our archives to pay tribute to the great fans who make Posh what they are.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

This gallery includes pictures from a dramatic 2-1 win over QPR after Siriki Dembele bagged an injury-time winner claim three points and send the fans home happy.

We also have some happy faces from a 3-0 win over Birmingham City back on 18 September 2021 and defeat at Luton on the opening day of that season.

Photographer Joe Dent captured these faces in the crowd during the game.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.

1. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.

2. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.

3. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.

4. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Joe DentQPRSiriki DembeleLutonBirmingham City