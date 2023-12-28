Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United tickets are now available
Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the Jimmy Seed Stand behind the goal.
PRICES:
(Advance): Adults: £24, Disabled Adult: £23, Seniors 65+: £22, U21s: £22, Student: £22, Disabled Senior/U21s/Student: £20, U18s: £14, U11s: £6.
(Matchday): Adults: £27, Disabled Adult: £26, Seniors 65+: £24, U21s: £24, Student: £24, Disabled Senior/U21s/Student: £22, U18s: £16, U11s: £8.
Tickets for the match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday January 12.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh drew 1-1 at Charlton last season when goalkeeper Will Blackmore made his full Football League debut.