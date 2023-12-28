News you can trust since 1948
Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United tickets are now available

Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s League One trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, January 13.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Will Blackmore applauds the Posh fans after his full Football League debut at Charlton last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Will Blackmore applauds the Posh fans after his full Football League debut at Charlton last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Will Blackmore applauds the Posh fans after his full Football League debut at Charlton last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the Jimmy Seed Stand behind the goal.

PRICES:

(Advance): Adults: £24, Disabled Adult: £23, Seniors 65+: £22, U21s: £22, Student: £22, Disabled Senior/U21s/Student: £20, U18s: £14, U11s: £6.

(Matchday): Adults: £27, Disabled Adult: £26, Seniors 65+: £24, U21s: £24, Student: £24, Disabled Senior/U21s/Student: £22, U18s: £16, U11s: £8.

Tickets for the match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday January 12.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh drew 1-1 at Charlton last season when goalkeeper Will Blackmore made his full Football League debut.

