Matt Godden scores from the penalty spot for Charlton against Posh. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones praised the mentality of his team after they pipped Peterborough United 2-1 at the Valley on Tuesday night.

An 89th minute goal from a corner from Macauley Gillesphey secured the win which moved Charlton up to fifth. The Addicks have now scored 15 goals this season in the last 15 minutes of games, the joint most in the division.

Charlton needed their late winner after Posh had equalised from the penalty spot through Malik Mothersille after his side had been reduced to 10 men by a red card for Emmanuel Fernandez. Former Posh striker Matt Godden has given Charlton the lead from the penalty spot.

Jones was pleased with how his side dominated a Posh team with talent and pace in forward areas.

"The win probably a little more hairy than we would have liked it to be,” Jones told the South London Press. “After the first five minutes we were pretty dominant. First half we should have gone in front as we had enough chances, enough situations, enough possession. I was disappointed at half-time, but we just had to keep at it. Then we came out and got the first goal.

“Then it got a little bit more tricky than we would have liked. These have got real talent, especially in high areas, and pace. It’s always tricky for 10 men, but then when they go a goal down as well, they’ve got nothing to lose, but we nullified them really. They’ve only had a few shots.

“Then it was just about could we find enough quality, could we find that opening to win the game. I thought we had done it just before we did score, but it’s a wonderful way to win a game.

“Late goals are] a mentality first and foremost. You have to want to keep going. We had three clearcut chances and we had 19 shots, eight on target and a lot of possession as you’d expect. But I’m really pleased that we kept going and as I said, it’s all about the win. At this stage now, it’s all about the win. But I felt we deserved it.”