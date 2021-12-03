Charlie Lee, a triple promotion-winner with Peterborough United, has retired at the age of 34

Posh's Charlie Lee celebrates after the 2011 League One play-off final win at Old Trafford.

Lee joined National League South side Billericay Town in the summer, but has barely played because of injury and has now called it a day.

Lee featured strongly in three Posh promotion sides under Ferguson’s management. He moved to London Road on a free transfer from Spurs in July, 2007 and helped the side to promotion from League Two in his first season at the club, scoring eight goals, mainly from a midfield position, in 50 competitive outings for the club.

Lee was playing left-back when Posh won promotion from League One the following season. He scored the goal which sealed automatic promotion in the penultimate game of the season at Colchester, one of five goals in 50 appearances. He also scored the goal in a famous 1-0 home win over local rivals Northampton after Posh had been reduced to 10 men in the early stages.

Charlie Lee celebrates promotion from League One with Posh at Colchester in 2009.

Posh were relegated from the Championship in the 2009-10 season and Lee was sent out on loan to Gillingham by manager Gary Johnson in the 2010-11 League One campaign. When Ferguson returned to the club he pushed Lee back into the first-team and he appeared in the League One play-off final win over Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

Lee was released after that game having made 177 Posh appearances scoring 16 times.

Lee joined Gillingham full-time and helped them win promotion from League Two. He also played for Stevenage, Leyton Orient and Yeovil in a career that spanned over 500 senior appearances and over 50 goals.