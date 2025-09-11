Chairman's 'temper tantrum' led to a prize deadline day capture for Peterborough United, plus the pleasure of dealing with Wrexham and Chelsea

Harry Leonard signs for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed a ‘temper tantrum’ led to his club paying a big transfer fee for Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard.

Leonard has long been on a Posh ‘watch list’ and he was a key target in the summer transfer market, but MacAnthony also had eyes on 2 other strikers.

But deals for both fell through on successive days which frustrated a chairman who had committed to re-energising the club’s forward line.

MacAnthony explained: “I had 2 magnificent deals lined up in the final week of the window, but both fell apart. I was buying pretty much the top goalscorer in the EFL, but the manager spoke to a few people and told me he no longer wanted it to happen. I also did a deal for a boy playing outside of England, but his dad and his agent wanted to go and sit on a substitutes’ bench outside of our division. Our position in the league table didn’t help.

Tom O'Connor. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Harry Leonard had always been on our list as a good young player and the manager and his staff had him on a Zoom call designed to get him here on loan, but I had a temper tantrum. This wasn’t us. I didn’t want 2 strikers on loan. That didn’t sit well with me. There had even been talk of selling Gustav Lindgren.

"My reaction was to change tack on Harry. Let’s put an offer in for him and see how Blackburn react. I dressed up the bid a bit and expected Blackburn to tell us to **** off, but instead I had a call from Harry’s agent to say make a couple of amendments to the offer and we can then talk terms.

“We hammered out a deal and had to make a couple of changes re loyalty payments and stuff, but then I woke up the next morning to see the deal had been made public, probably to try and entice other clubs in for Harry. Then we had an email turning our offer down and that we had to pay for a serious medical as he’d had back and shoulder problems.

"I was worried the result we had at Exeter could also scupper the deal, but on the Sunday I just relented and said ‘yes’ to everything within reason. I have to say Harry, his agent and his family were all brilliant.

"Harry was down here on Sunday night and trained with us on Monday which was transfer deadline day so all the other stuff that came out re a problem with the move was just nonsense. Two big clubs in League One did try and gazump us, but it was too late. We had our man and we are delighted.

"We did worry that Blackburn wouldn’t sell him because he’s a popular local lad, but he’s with us and at 21 he’s miles above League One level technically.”

MacAnthony hinted the fee for Leonard was £800k. Reports from Blackburn claimed it was £1 million plus add ons.

Makenzie Kirk is believed to be one of the strikers Posh were also trying to sign, but he moved from Scottish club St Johnstone to Championship side Portsmouth instead.

Posh also signed Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan on loan on deadline day with Wrexham defenders Tom O’Connor and Jacob Mendy also moving to London Road until the end of the current season. MacAnthony only had praise for both of the lending clubs.

“Wrexham were an absolute pleasure to deal with,” MacAnthony said. “Their manager Phil Parkinson was brilliant. He called us to say his two players would be the best signings we made. They would both be brilliant in the dressing room. He didn’t want to let them out until the end of August which was fair enough and Wrexham were very fair with the wage payments we would make.

"Chelsea were also excellent with us. Jimmy-Jay is on a relatively huge wage, but we are only paying an affordable amount.

"We won’t get Jimmy on a permanent basis next summer, but there is a chance we could get Tom and Jacob if things go well while we are here.”