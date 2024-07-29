Joel Randall. Photo David Lowndes.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists there will be no more talent sales from Peterborough United in the current transfer window.

Club captain Harrison Burrows has joined Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight from last season’s trophy winning squad in leaving Posh this summer and MacAnthony revealed on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast he could have sold even more star names.

Joel Randall, Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku have all attracted bids since the end of last season. Posh could even have made a profit on Randall, a player they signed from Exeter City for a million pounds in August 2021.

Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bu no-one else will be leaving unless manager Darren Ferguson wants it to happen.

"Clubs have bid for Joel and one would have surpassed what we paid for him,” MacAnthony said. “We are not selling him or Hector or Ricky no matter who is interested in them. We could have sold Ricky to a Danish Super League club or to a couple of Second Division Spanish clubs or to a Championship club here who were just about to sell a player for £15 million to £18 million, but we turned them all down because the manager doesn’t want to lose him.

"The manager knows I won’t sell anyone else unless he wants me to. We would have kept Josh Knight if the German club hadn’t come in for him as we made him the best contract offer of any club in the UK, but we couldn’t compete with a club that plays in front of 50,000 every home game.

"Selling Ronnie and Harrison means we have filled our cash flow hole for the season. We still have £10 million in secured debt, which I don’t think is a lot for a League One club, but we could halve that if Ivan Toney and Sammie Szmodics move on this summer. We are not in a bad place, but I still want to have a tilt at promotion in what is shaping up to be a tough league.”

Knight moved to German second tier club Hannover 96. Edwards joined Premier League Southampton and Burrows has gone to Sheffield United of the Championship. League One rivals Bolton Wanderers had shown interest in Randall earlier this summer, but baulked at the fee Posh were asking.

Posh will receive a cut if former players Toney and Szmodics are sold on this summer.