Posh manager Grant McCann with new goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com.

There has been criticism from some fans over the inexperience of season-long loan signings Harvey Cartwright (20) and Lucas Bergstrom (19) from Hull City and Chelsea respectively. Cartwright has made just two Football League appearances in his career, while Bergstrom's senior experience is restricted to three EFL Trophy games for Chelsea Under 21s.

The newcomers are both tall number ones with Cartwright 6ft 4in tall, three inches shorter than Bergstrom.

MacAnthony also revealed that first-team boss Grant McCann didn’t ‘push’ for the arrival of Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda who was on loan at the Weston Homes Stadium last season. Some Posh fans were keen on Benda’s return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Bergstron. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

MacAnthony said: “ A lot of work went into scouting of what we wanted re these 2. We feel both are perfectly suited towhat we need & some dominance in the box will be useful that’s for sure. But both also play out well with feet . Happy to have hit 2/2 on targets in goalkeeper area.”

London-based sports journalist Josh Bunting believes Bergstrom will be a hit at Posh. Prominent Posh fan Adi Mowles was quick to point out the club signed David Seaman when he was 19 and hadn’t played a single Football League game and he turned to be pretty good!

His and other comments taken from Twitter are printed below.

Lucas Bergstrom is a very promising young keeper, Peterborough United have done well in getting him in ahead of the new season. Only 19 but heading out to get valuable game experience. He commands his box extremely well, very good shot stopper and his distribution is real quality.

@Buntingfootball

In League Two and League One over the past few seasons the best keepers tend to be Premier League loans. Seems to be the way to go both in terms of quality and in a business sense.

@James_Mayley

Could be a brilliant ploy or abject failure, I'm hoping for the former.

@oldposhpete

They won’t be Joe Neenans hopefully.

@DibblyDoubly

League One now is full of young goalkeepers making a name for themselves. The Posh pair are both internationals so they must highly rated already. We’ve wanted tall keepers who can play with there feet so sounds like good signings.

@Tom_West20

A 19 and 20 year-old goalkeeper. It's incredibly obvious Posh no longer have any money, so better seriously hope the squad we already have can get us up this season as if not we are only going one way.

@CrispLevl

The fans moaning now are the same ones who moaned when Benda was signed, but then wanted the club to pay £1m to sign him permanently!

@Dines_11

Signing two goalkeepers with basically zero first-team experience is a hugely risky strategy and probably a gamble we shouldn’t be taking. Let’s hope it pays off.

@JohnVerrall

I remember the signing of an inexperienced 19 year old goalkeeper. No chance of ever being any good. The club are broke which is why we've gone for a 'freebie'. We are doomed. David Seaman anyone?