Chairman denies report of an improved bid from Peterborough United for defender

Connor Taylor in action for Bristol Rovers against Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have seen an improved bid of £450k for Bristol Rovers central defender Connor Taylor rejected by Bristol Rovers, according to reports.

Respected National journalist Pete O’Rourke made the claim on Thursday. Rovers are understood to want in excess of £500k for the 23 year-old.

But Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony pounced on the report to state on social media: “We haven't bid for him in yonks so no idea why Pete is stating that today. We bid ages ago.”

Posh admitted making a bid for Taylor in May when Posh director of football Barry Fry spoke to his Rovers counterpart Ricky Martin at Wembley during the end-of-season play-off matches.

But Fry later said he felt the move wouldn’t happen because of the Rovers’ valuation and because the player has two years left on his contract which meant there was no immediate need for the League Two club to sell.

Posh have since sold centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez to Rangers for a reported £3.5 million which could well have been a factor in the report of an increased bid. Posh have already signed one central defender in Sam Hughes from Stockport County this summer, but they are after another one

Taylor moved to Rovers for a reported £300k from Stoke City in August 2023 after a previous loan spell at the club. He has made 89 appearances for the club since his permanent move, scoring three times. He was Rovers’ ‘player-of-the-season’ last term which ended in relegation to League Two for the club.