Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Posh against Crystal Palace Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is backing a much-maligned Peterborough United defence to come good.

But, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, he admits they need to have a better understanding of the art of defending. He wants to see an ability to block shots on goals as well as an ability to keep possession.

Posh still have the worst defensive record in League One with 26 goals conceded and they are the only club in the division not to have kept a clean sheet, but MacAnthony insists recruitment after the loss of star defenders Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight last summer is not to blame.

Posh signed two left-backs before the start of this season, Rio Adebisi and Jack Sparkes, as well as Swedish central defender Oscar Wallin. Adebisi was a big money capture from Crewe Alexandra. Jadel Katongo was a surprise returnee on loan from Manchester City and teenage prospect George Nevett moved to London Road from National League Rochdale, while right-back Sam Curtis came in on loan from Sheffield United.

Jack Sparkes in action for Posh against Crystal Palace Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We spent £500k on the best left-back in League Two,” MacAnthony said. “But he picked up a ligament injury and hasn’t played yet. When that happened we pivoted and signed a left-back who helped Portsmouth win the League One title last season. We have Jadel back in the building and he shouldn’t be playing in League One. He cost us a lot of money.

"We picked up a centre-back from Sweden who we believe has a lot of upside and the time was right to play Manny Fernandez. What were we supposed to do with him? Sit him in the stands? George Nevett will replace Ronnie Edwards in time. He has improvement to make, but he is a serious prospect, while our analyst and management team were big on Curtis so we went and got him to challenge James Dornelly, the best full-back prospect the club has had after Harrison Burrows.

"We also have one of the best young goalkeepers in the league and the only way these players will improve is by playing them. The same people moaning now will moan again when I sell Manny for millions!

“We feel we did our best to give the manager what he wanted and remember moaning doesn’t solve any problems. I’m not ready to write them all off and replace them all. We have been forced to chop and change too often. Once everything settles down we will keep clean sheets. If we have to improve again in January we will, but fans should take their fingers off the over-reaction button for now.

"We perhaps need to get back to basics and learn the art of defending. Good defending is not all about a 94% pass accuracy. I want to see blood and sweat back there. I watched the FA Youth Cup tie last week and saw the Cobblers team throwing bodies in front of shots. We need to do more of that.”