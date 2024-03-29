Jon Mellish (22) volleys his second goal of the game for Carlisle against Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Cumbrians won 3-1 to all but destroy Posh hopes of a top two finish with Jon Mellish hitting a hat-trick which included two excellent volleys.

It was just a sixth win of the League One season for Carlisle who remain 13 points from safety with just six matches to go.

Simpson said: “Let’s be honest, you don’t come to a place like Peterborough and expect an easy afternoon so this was a tough game.

Ryan De Havilland of Peterborough United in action against Carlisle United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I still believe that, on their day, Peterborough are the best team in the division with their threat so our lads deserve huge credit for the way they went about it and they were three fantastic finishes from Jon.

“It’s a brilliant win and it’s all about getting some respect and pride back. I have a group who are still working and trying to get results.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the players and the staff because it is a tough time at the moment, but even more happy for the supporters who made the long journey.

“I told Jon I wanted him to get his crazy legs going and cause problems and everyone saw that is what he did!

“We were brave to go short with our first corner and it led to Jon getting himself a free header for a good goal and the next two are fantastic strikes.

“And when we had to change to a back five to shore things up, he slotted in alongside the two centre backs and did a good job.

“He’s an important player for us and he’s had a tough season in terms of goals as he usually gets a lot more, but a hat-trick at a place like this is a great reward.

“Don’t get me wrong, we were under the cosh in the second half and maybe we had a little bit of luck – and you definitely need that.