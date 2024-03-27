Ronnie Edwards scores for Posh against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

On paper it’s a banker home win as fourth-placed Peterborough United – the highest scorers in the division – take on rock-bottom Carlisle, who have conceded the most League One goals this season.

But Posh, despite dominating the game, only drew 1-1 at Brunton Park in October, after conceding a last-minute deflected goal.

Carlisle have lost 12 of their last 14 League One matches, although performances have picked up lately. They let a 2-0 lead slip against play-off chasing Stevenage last weekend when Steve Evans’ side scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

Ronnie Edwards celebrates his goal for Posh at Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Simpson told the Carlisle News & Star: “I look forward to every game because it's the next opportunity for us. And we are in a privileged position to be involved in football.

“I have to say for 20 or 30 minutes of the game here, Peterborough were by far the best team we’ve faced, with the pace that they were able to move the ball. They were one hell of a side. It took us to half-time to regroup and reset. And then we managed to get a draw out of the game.

“But we know that we're going to be in for a tough game at Peterborough and we've just got to make sure we're ready for it.

“I hope we can go perform like we did for the bulk of the Stevenage game and make it a real good game."

Posh midfielder Ryan De Havilland in action at Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh centre-back Ronnie Edwards scored the only goal of his Football League career at Carlisle and should be back from England Under 20 duty to maintain his record of starting every League One game this season.