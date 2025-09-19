Carlisle United boss admits he's a big admirer of Peterborough United forward, but will the Cumbrians make a bid?

Chris Conn-Clarke (right) in action for Posh.

Carlisle United manager Mark Hughes has admitted he’s an admirer of transfer-listed Peterborough United forward Chris Conn-Clarke.

But the veteran boss stopped short of saying whether or not he is pushing for to sign the 23 year-old.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been actively trying to get National League clubs to take Conn-Clarke. He claimed on his latest ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that the player would shoot a leading National League club into the Football League.

Hughes told the Cumberland News & Star: “He's a good player and I like good players. That is about as much as I'm going to say. He's Peterborough’s player and if they feel they're comfortable talking about their player, that's fine. I don't have a problem with it.

“We've shown our interest in a lot of players and I'll continue to do that. Not everybody wants that to be common knowledge, but I have no problem with it.

“All I can say is that I don't think we're at the point where any players are going out or any players are coming in, so on that basis there's too much to talk about. It's probably one's dependent on the other.”

Carlisle, who have suffered back-to-back relegations, are current 3rd in the National League with 6 wins and 1 defeat in their opening 9 games. Fellow top 6 sides Forest Green Rovers and York City have already distanced themselves from rumoured moves for Conn-Clarke who is one of 4 players Posh are keen to offload as soon as possible.

Goalkeepers Nick Bilokapic and Will Blackmore, plus midfielder Ryan De Havilland are the others. Blackmore has already turned down a loan move to another top National League club, Scunthorpe United.

Conn-Clarke was the reigning National League player-of-the-year when Posh signed him after a 22-goal season for Altrincham in June, 2024, but he suffered a poor first season at London Road, starting just 12 League One games and scoring just 1 goal.