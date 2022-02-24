Caretaker Peterborough United manager pleased with ‘brilliant’ Benda and the effort of his players against Fulham: ‘Keep playing like that and we have a chance’

Steven Benda of Peterborough United claims the ball against Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 2-1 at Championship leaders Fulham, although it took a strong defensive display and some outstanding goalkeeping from Steven Benda to keep Etherington’s team in touch ahead of Jack Marriott’s 89th minute consolation goal.

Grant McCann, who watched the game from the Craven Cottage stands, will now take over management duties following the weekend resignation of Darren Ferguson. His first game in charge is at home to Hull City, the team who sacked him last month, on Saturday (February 26, 3pm).

Etherington sent his team out to frustrate Fulham in the first-half before switching to a more expansive approach after the break. Two goals from hotshot striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the first from the penalty spot, sealed the points and moved Fulham nine points clear at the top of the table.

Josh Knight of Peterborough United battles with Fabio Carvalho of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Derby County were beaten at home by Millwall last night and both they and Posh are eight points from safety.

“It’s been a tough three days,” Etherington admitted. “It’s been an experience to say the least, but in terms of what we asked from them and the shape of the team, particularly in the first half, I couldn’t have asked for anymore and I thought there were some outstanding performances against a really good Fulham side that are full of quality. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I didn’t want to rip all of the tactics up because we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare so I went with a formation the manager had used in previous games. We looked good out of possession. I knew we’d have to suffer without the ball at times. We worked well though. They are going to create chances, but on the whole, especially first half, we held our shape and in the second half we have a really good spell just before they scored their second goal.

“We then decided to put two up top and go for it and that led to the goal and in the last couple of minutes, they were hanging on.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Jean Michael Seri of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It’s a soft penalty we conceded. Harrison Burrows just got himself into a bad position, but it was his first game back for a while and he played out of positio. He was excellent in the second half though.

“It’s just disappointing we conceded the second goal when we did. You can see that the players were starting to get more and more confident.

“I don’t like playing that way, in a low to mid block and just trying to close spaces, but with the team we were playing against, and what has gone on these last few days, I didn’t feel I had an option and I thought it worked okay.

“Steven Benda was outstanding. When we needed him he was brilliant.