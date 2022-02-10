Cardiff City manager hails his side’s most complete performance of the season after a hammering of Peterborough United

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson shakes hands with Cardiff City Manager Steve Morison before the match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A third Championship win in a row propelled the Bluebirds 12 points clear of the drop zone. Remarkably, given they’ve only taken one point from their last six matches, Posh are stil just two points from safety with a game in hand on the team directly above them, Reading, who they host at the Weston Homes Stadium next Wednesday (Ferbruary 16).

“It’s the most complete performance of the season,” Morison told the Cardiff City media team. “We controlled the game without the ball really well and then when we got our moments, we were spot on.

“To a man, we were top drawer. It was a good night and we’re now 12 points above the bottom three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had fresh legs for this one and the players were excellent. It shows you where I want to take this club and how it looks on the pitch on a weekly basis.