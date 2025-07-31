Cardiff City manager expecting a 'high level' test from Peterborough United on the opening day of the League One season

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

New Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy believes his side will receive a ‘high level’ test from Peterborough United on the opening day of the League One season.

City, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are warm favourites to beat a Posh side who struggled in the third tier last season.

Barry-Murphy told his club media team; “For the players, it’s step by step, and the first part of that is Saturday, when we have a really competitive game against a really good team.

“Peterborough have their own very young, very dynamic team. Darren Ferguson has been through different cycles there where he has built promotion-winning teams, so he knows what he’s doing at this level.

"This season they’ll be a lot stronger and they have a lot of individual players who are exciting to watch, with clear strengths. For us, it’s a really high-level test, but we’re focused on giving ourselves the best opportunity to win.

"We have a clear idea of what that looks like.The excitement is building. that passion for the club has been evident from the very first day I came in, and it’s everywhere in the city. That excitement from the supporters is evident, and we want to give them something that fuels that excitement for the weeks ahead. Saturday is a big game, and a big day for us all.

"I want our supporters to be excited by what they see, and I guess how much excitement they see will be based on how well we play. But I think if they see a team that is intent on attacking as much as possible and trying to create as much goalmouth action as possible, I think it will be pretty straightforward.

“We can’t guarantee that we’re going to win the game, but we can guarantee what we look like, in terms of how aggressive we are and much how personality we show in the performance.”