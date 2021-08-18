Cardiff City goal hero says the departure of Jonson Clarke-Harris turned the game on its head

Aden Flint powers home the first Cardiff goal against Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh were 2-0 up and looking comfortable when a fatigued Clarke-Harris left the field.

Centre-back Flint ventured upfield to score in the 82nd and 95th minutes to pinch a draw for his side.

“Clarke-Harris going off was good for us as they had no natural outlet,” Flint admitted. “Jonson is a big unit and he was a handful. He gave us a run for our money tonight. He played really well.

Cardiff City players celebrate their last-gasp equaliser against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But with him off the pitch we could get the ball down and play from the back. We changed shape and put them under a lot of pressure and got the goals in the end.

“It’s a good point because we didn’t play well. It wasn’t us tonight. Obviously I’m delighted to score the goals, but the crosses were both unbelievable. It would have been harder to miss.”

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy was ‘disgusted’ with his side’s defending at the start of the second-half when Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele scored in quick succession.

“It was downright carnage, disgusting, not right, it shouldn’t happen,” McCarthy said of Posh’s quickfire double.

“But the players feel that way as well. They have all come in disappointed, disgusted with the fact we conceded the two goals we did.

“I’m glad they feel that way as well, because it made us look bloody awful for 10 minutes and another 10 minutes further on, until we got the subs on and changed it around.