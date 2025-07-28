Cardiff City could be without a key man against Peterborough United after a challenge by a former Posh skipper

Former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Cardiff City have suffered an injury blow ahead of their opening day League One fixture at home to Peterborough United on Saturday (August 2, 12.30pm).

Former Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson was crocked in the Saturday friendly draw at Notts County. Former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn’s challenge left Robertson requiring stitches in a shin injury.

New Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy described the challenge as ‘poor.’ Robertson made 35 Championship appearances for Cardiff last season, scoring three goals, after playing a part in Portsmouth’s League One title season of 2023-24.

“Alex has quite a bad gash on his shin,” Barry-Murphy told Wales Online. “I thought it was a poor tackle at that height, and he’ll need stitches.

“I feel very privileged and hugely optimistic about the season ahead though. The energy from the supporters has been amazing. You can really sense how much they want to see a team that represents Cardiff City in the right way, and I think we've picked up on that quickly.

"We want to put together a squad that excites them and makes them want to be here every Saturday.”

Cardiff have been remarkably quiet as far as the transfer market is concerned. ‘The Bluebirds’ have yet to make a single signing despite several players either leaving at the end of their contract or on loan. They still have many players who played at Championship level last season so they remain one of the favourites for promotion.

Posh have injury concerns of their own, most notably new goalkeeper Alex Bass who has had a scan on a foot injury and is due to see a consultant on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage. Posh only have transfer-listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic as a senior back-up as Will Blackmore is also on his way back from injury.