Captain Keir Perkins scored twice as Peterborough United made progress in the National League Cup competition with a 3-0 win over Lincoln United at the Abbey Lawn on Thursday.

An own goal had given Posh the lead in the opening minutes of the second-half of a ‘determining round’ tie against a rival team from Midlands Division One. Posh completed a quickfire Lincoln double as they had beaten Lincoln City 6-0 in a League game, also at Bourne Town FC, last Sunday.

The visitors defended well in the first-half with Ella-Mai Bale twice seeing shots blocked by defenders before Perkins saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside. Frankie Pim saw a shot well saved by the Lincoln goalkeeper just before the break.

The deadlock was broken on 47 minutes when a visiting defender turned the ball over her own line while under pressure from Pim. Bale’s lovely cross caused the confusion.

Keir Perkins.

Perkins then struck twice in seven minutes. On 58 minutes another strong run from local youngster Bale was thwarted by the goalkeeper, but the ball fell kindly for Perkins to finish. And on 64 minutes Perkins converted a cross from substitute Emily Meli. Meli had only been on the pitch for two minutes. Emily Sharpe and Kate Middleton were both denied further Posh goals by fine saves.

Posh made a handful of changes to their starting line-up with a National League game at Barnsley on Sunday in mind. Posh have won their opening two League games coring 12 goals in the process to sit second in the early-season table. Barnsley have one point from their first two games.

Posh: Corry, Dawbarn (sub Curson 67 mins), Sharpe, Perkins, Lawlor (sub Middleton 70 mins), Reynolds (sub Wilshaw 62 mins), Bale (sub Kirk 62 mins), Osker, Bennett, Pim (sub Meli 62 mins), O’Neill. Sub unused: Dellar.