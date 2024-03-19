Liam Hatch scores Posh against Barnet.

That would give Posh an impressive 95-point haul which you’d think would be enough for a top two slot.

​Posh do have the bottom four to play, but they also have two of the top six to come so it will be a tough ask.

But not an impossible one. Posh have even won eight in a row under current boss Darren Ferguson, between February 13 and March 11 in the 2007-08 promotion campaign in League Two.

Joe Lewis after saving a last-minute penalty against Chesterfield.

That run of wins threw up some unlikely heroes…

THE RUN

2-1 v Chesterfield (away).

Posh were in complete control after goals either side of half-time from Aaron Mclean and George Boyd, but they almost threw a win away in a madcap finale. Jack Lester pulled a goal back in the 87th minute and then left-back Tom Williams gave away a 90th-minute penalty for which he was sent off. Williams took an age to leave the field which unsettled penalty taker Peter Leven and Posh ‘keeper Joe Lewis took advantage to make a brilliant save.

Jamie Day scores for Posh at Barnet.

1-0 v Barnet (home)

Striker Liam Hatch was a surprise January signing from Barnet by Posh, but the first of two league goals he scored for the club was a key one. Hatch came on a sub to score the only goal of the game against his old club 17 minutes from time. It later transpired Posh had ‘forgotten’ a gentleman’s agreement not to play Hatch in the fixture!

3-0 v Macclesfield (away)

Second-half goals from Boyd, Chris Whelpdale and Aaron Mclean secured a routine win.

2-0 v Wrexham (away)

Two superb free kick strikes from Jamie Day in the final 25 minutes won the day in North Wales.

1-0 v Bury (home)

A second-half goal from midfielder Dean Keates secured successive win number five for Posh who were now second, a point behind MK Dons.

2-0 v Barnet (away)

Keates scored again, just two minutes before home star Jason Puncheon received a 34th minute red card. Day completed the win in the 90th minute.

3-2 v Dagenham & R (away)

Posh won a thriller with all five goals coming in the second-half. Boyd, Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith – aka the Holy Trinity – all netted for Fergie’s men

2-1 v Brentford (away)

Mclean and Mackail-Smith struck at Griffin Park. Alan McConnell reduced the arrears, but Posh cruised to their eighth win in a row.

NINE IN A ROWPosh missed the chance to equal the club record of nine Football League wins in a row as they drew 0-0 at home to Notts County in their next League Two game.

That record had been set in the old Division Three in 1991-92 when Posh beat Reading (5-3, H), Hartlepool (1-0, A), Stockport (3-2, H), Fulham (1-0, A), Bolton (1-0, H), Huddersfield (2-0, H), Bournemouth (2-1, A), Chester (4-2, A) and Shrewsbury (1-0, H).