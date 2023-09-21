Posh players after conceding at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday in front of 31,385 fans. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that’s not good news for Posh who, since winning 4-1 at Ipswich Town in a third tier game on February 1, 2020, have lost all 10 of their Football League games to attract a crowd of 20,000 plus.

In fact Posh haven’t won any of their last 21 Football League games when the crowd has been greater than 15,000, a run that again stretches back to that game at Portman Road 44 months ago when Ivan Toney, Sammie Szmodics and SIriki Dembele ran riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent big crowd nightmare of course arrived at Hillsborough last May in a fateful play-off semi-final second leg when Posh wilted horribly and threw away a 4-0 first leg lead to lose 5-1 after extra time and then 5-3 on penalties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich score against Posh in front of 24,849 fans at Portman Road last December. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The last 10 Posh Football League games to attract crowds in excess of 20,000 (10 defeats) have been lost 27-5 on aggregate.

The last 21 Posh Football League gamed to attract crowds in excess of 15,000 have led to a playing record of W0, D2 L19 F11 A53.

The last 10 results in front of 20,000 plus crowds, from the most recent...

31,835 Sheffield Wed 5, Posh 1

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his second goal in a 4-1 Posh win at Ipswich in February 2020 when the crowd was 21,351. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

26,984 Sheffield Wed 1, Posh 0

24,849 Ipswich 2, Posh 1

26,414 Derby 2, Posh 1

30,215 Derby 1, Posh 0

21,251 West Brom 3, Posh 0

28,308 N Forest 2, Posh 0

21,285 Stoke 2, Posh 0

20,652 Coventry 3, Posh 0

27,359, Sheff Utd 6, Posh 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last 11 results in front of 15,000-19999, from the most recent…

17,814 Portsmouth 3, Posh 1

17,016 Bolton 1, Posh 0

18,168 Portsmouth 2, Posh 1

16,705 Millwall 3, Posh 0

19,052 Bristol C 1, Posh 1

16,203 Huddersfield 3, Posh 0

17,387 Fulham 2, Posh 1

17,297 Cardiff 4, Posh 0

16,380 Birmingham 2, Posh 2

16,639 Swansea 3, Posh 0

19,596 Middlesbrough 2, Posh 0