Peterborough United striker Brad Ihionvien can play himself into contention for a first-team start with a strong performance for the club’s under 21 team on Tuesday.

The 21 year-old missed Saturday’s 1-1 League One draw at Stevenage with a slight injury, but will start this afternoon’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against Hull City at the idverde Training Ground (1pm). Posh boss Darren Ferguson was pleased with a lot of the performance at Stevenage, but not the work of his forwards once they approached the opposition penalty area. Posh havenm’t scored two goals in a game against League One opposition since New Year’s Day.

Ihionvien scored a screamer from distance on his debut as a substitute in an EFL Trophy tie at Gillingham after moving to Posh from Colchester United late in the summer transfer window, but hasn’t scored since. He has started just one League One game, the 1-0 defeat at Wrexham on January 4.

"If Brad comes through the game today he will be in contention for the weekend,” Ferguson said. “It’s a chance for others who haven’t been playing as well. Those who have been starting have not exactly demanded they keep their shirt. I liked a lot of what I saw at Stevenage apart from the final bit. The forwards are all working hard, but they’ve been guilty of over-thinking things.”

Posh have named a strong side today which also includes first-team regulars Manny Fernandez, George Nevett, Ryan De Havilland, James Dornelly and Harley Mills. Centre-back Fernandez can play even though he is suspended for three more League One games. Posh will probably need him in the Vertu Trophy semi-final at Wrexham on February 26 as transfer window recruits Sam Hughes, Carl Johnston and Tayo Edun are all cup-tied.

Ferguson also reported good news on the injury front as Kwame Poku, Jadel Katongo and Gustav Lindgren are all on course to return for the League One relegation showdown with Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on March 1.