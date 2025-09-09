Can Peterborough United defy the odds and the stats that suggest they will be relegated from League One?

Posh celebrate Tayo Edun's winning goal at Cambridge United last season, one that helped 'The Us' on the way to relegation. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh continue to be written off by pundits, statisticians and those who slavishly follow historical data.

Posh are now hot favourites to go down from League One with Sky Bet. The bookies have reacted to a 1-point start from 7 games by offering odds of 8-13 on League Two football at London Road in the 2025-26 season.

Burton Albion (4-6), Rotherham United (11-8) and Northampton Town (11-8) are the current favourites to fill the other 3 relegation places at this early stage of the season.

High profile social media account @OptaJoe posted this worrying statement on X this week. ‘Since the EFL rebrand in 2004, Peterborough United are just the 7th side to pick up one point (or fewer) in their opening seven games of a League One season, with four of the previous six sides relegated during the same campaign. Gloomy.’

Three teams in the two previous seasons have picked up 1 point from their opening seven games in the third tier and all have gone down. Cambridge United suffered last season and Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town both went down in the 2023-24 season after starting with a run Posh have since equalled.

Southend United also started with 1 draw and 6 defeats in the 2019-20 season and they went on to win just 4 games all season on their way into League Two.

For hope Posh don’t need to go back too far though. Burton Albion were bottom of League One with a solitary point after 7 games of the 2022-23 campaign and went on to finish 15th with 56 points. ‘The Brewers' delivered a similar escape after a dreadful start last term.

And in the 2013-14 season Notts County were on 1 point from 7 games and they eventually finished in 20th, one place above the relegation zone.

