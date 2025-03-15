Cambridge United vs Peterborough United: Live blog of how Posh became the victors of the Cambridgeshire Derby once again!
It is one of the biggest Cambridgeshire Derbies in recent memory. Posh sit just six points above the bottom four while Cambridge are ten points adrift with ten to play.
Kwame Poku is fit to start and could do so for the first time on over three months.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
LIVE: Cambridge vs Posh
CAMBRISGESHIRE REMAINS BLUE
Red card!
Tayo Edun has been shown a second yellow for a late foul.
Johnston quickly comes on for Mothersille before play restarts
It is 5 added minutes, 2 to play
93mins 1-0 Posh
Steer saves on the line again!
Posh cut open again and Steer does fantastically to stop Nlundulu bundling the ball over the line from close range
Posh sub
Fernandez replaces Odoh
We’re into stoppage time but there’s been no announcement of the length...
89 mins 1-0 Posh
Nothing comes of it.
Edun gets the ball headed back to him then wrongly adjudged to have run it out of play.
87 mins 1-0 Posh
This game is frantic now.
Jones breaks for Posh again, sends a ball across to Odoh. It’s a tap in if not for the diving tackle of Bennett right on the line, corner Posh.
85 mins 1-0 Posh
Hughes booked for a lunge on Nlundulu
83 mins 1-0 Posh
Oh wow, Bennett heads wide now from just inside the box, non-existent marking. Posh are hanging on
82 mins 1-0 Posh
Quick Posh break, Jones sprints away, runs half the length of the field before sliding a shot wide of the post. Great pace, poor finish
81 mins 1-0 Posh
Cambridge are still on top here.
Steer had to come flying out of his goal to punch away, Wallin then has to throw himself infront of the effort from Cousins.
80 mins 1-0 Posh
A couple of Cambridge corners.
Second one leads to a great chance for Nlundulu, left free to run onto one in the six yard box and makes a surprisingly weak contact Steer can get across and save. Real chance.
Cambridge subs
Gibbons off, Liam Bennett on
Ballard off, Dan Nlundulu on
1-0 Posh
What a brilliant hit into the corner. Over the wall, no saving that
1-0 POSH
EDUNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
70 mins 0-0
Posh free kick on the edge of the box, Hayes tripped after a good run.
Watts boked.
Cambridge sub
Sullay Kaikaim Elias Kachunga on
Brophy, Loft off