Live

Cambridge United vs Peterborough United: Live blog of how Posh became the victors of the Cambridgeshire Derby once again!

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 23:39 BST
Ricky-Jade Jones scoring in the 6-1 win earlier in the season. Photo: David Lowndes.placeholder image
Ricky-Jade Jones scoring in the 6-1 win earlier in the season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United travel to the Cledara Abbey Stadium to face Cambridge United in League One (March 15, 12:30pm).

It is one of the biggest Cambridgeshire Derbies in recent memory. Posh sit just six points above the bottom four while Cambridge are ten points adrift with ten to play.

Kwame Poku is fit to start and could do so for the first time on over three months.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Cambridge vs Posh

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:25 BST

FT

CAMBRISGESHIRE REMAINS BLUE

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:23 BST

Red card!

Tayo Edun has been shown a second yellow for a late foul.

Johnston quickly comes on for Mothersille before play restarts

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:22 BST

It is 5 added minutes, 2 to play

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:22 BST

93mins 1-0 Posh

Steer saves on the line again!

Posh cut open again and Steer does fantastically to stop Nlundulu bundling the ball over the line from close range

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:20 BST

Posh sub

Fernandez replaces Odoh

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:20 BST

We’re into stoppage time but there’s been no announcement of the length...

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:18 BST

89 mins 1-0 Posh

Nothing comes of it.

Edun gets the ball headed back to him then wrongly adjudged to have run it out of play.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:17 BST

87 mins 1-0 Posh

This game is frantic now.

Jones breaks for Posh again, sends a ball across to Odoh. It’s a tap in if not for the diving tackle of Bennett right on the line, corner Posh.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:15 BST

85 mins 1-0 Posh

Hughes booked for a lunge on Nlundulu

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:14 BST

83 mins 1-0 Posh

Oh wow, Bennett heads wide now from just inside the box, non-existent marking. Posh are hanging on

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:13 BST

82 mins 1-0 Posh

Quick Posh break, Jones sprints away, runs half the length of the field before sliding a shot wide of the post. Great pace, poor finish

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:12 BST

81 mins 1-0 Posh

Cambridge are still on top here.

Steer had to come flying out of his goal to punch away, Wallin then has to throw himself infront of the effort from Cousins.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:09 BST

80 mins 1-0 Posh

A couple of Cambridge corners.

Second one leads to a great chance for Nlundulu, left free to run onto one in the six yard box and makes a surprisingly weak contact Steer can get across and save. Real chance.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:05 BST

Cambridge subs

Gibbons off, Liam Bennett on

Ballard off, Dan Nlundulu on

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:03 BST

1-0 Posh

What a brilliant hit into the corner. Over the wall, no saving that

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:00 BST

1-0 POSH

EDUNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 14:00 BST

70 mins 0-0

Posh free kick on the edge of the box, Hayes tripped after a good run.

Watts boked.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 13:59 BST

Cambridge sub

Sullay Kaikaim Elias Kachunga on

Brophy, Loft off

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCambridge
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice