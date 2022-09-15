News you can trust since 1948
Cambridge United sell out of tickets for Peterborough United derby at the Weston Homes Stadium

Cambridge United have sold out their initial allocation of tickets for the eagerly-awaited derby against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:24 pm
Posh celebrate after beating Cambridge at London Road in 2001, from the left, Dean Hooper, Francis Green and manager Barry Fry. Photo: Paul Franks.
The Us were awarded a first batch of 2,248 tickets for the League One game on Saturday, October 29.

They have now aplied for a second allocation of 1,400 tickets.

Posh haven’t hosted Cambridge in a Football League match since a Gary McDonald goal sealed a 1-0 home in in a Division Two game in September, 2001.

Posh beat Cambridge 4-1 at London Road in March 2001 when Richard Forysth, current BBC Cambs pundit Francis Green, Jason Lee and David Farrell scored the goals.

