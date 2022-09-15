Cambridge United sell out of tickets for Peterborough United derby at the Weston Homes Stadium
Cambridge United have sold out their initial allocation of tickets for the eagerly-awaited derby against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:24 pm
The Us were awarded a first batch of 2,248 tickets for the League One game on Saturday, October 29.
They have now aplied for a second allocation of 1,400 tickets.
Posh haven’t hosted Cambridge in a Football League match since a Gary McDonald goal sealed a 1-0 home in in a Division Two game in September, 2001.
Posh beat Cambridge 4-1 at London Road in March 2001 when Richard Forysth, current BBC Cambs pundit Francis Green, Jason Lee and David Farrell scored the goals.