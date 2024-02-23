Cambridge United boss says his side will attack Peterborough United, while Posh seek to end an appalling record at the Abbey Stadium
Corrs accepts his side are facing a ‘really good side,” but he doesn’t believe his own side will lack attacking aggression against the top scorers in League One.
Corr’s one game as interim boss earlier this season ended in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood Town.
Corr told the Cambridge Independent: “It’s the way I am. I like to be aggressive and I want to attack things, whatever the situation is. It came out in that game against Fleetwood and hopefully it will against Peterborough.
“We have to respect them because they are a really good team. They’re really good with the ball and good in the build-up phase in attracting you on to them to get their fast attacking players attacking into big spaces. We have to be really thoughtful of that, so connections in the team are going to be really important.
“But I think we can cause them big problems as well and I like to look at attacking situations instead of maybe just trying to defend them.”
Corr was still waiting to hear if an appeal against a three-game ban for in-form striker Lyle Taylor has been successful. He was sent off in Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.
Former Posh promotion winner Ryan Bennett is expected to start for Cambridge.
Posh lost this fixture 2-0 last season when the teams were in similar positions. Posh were chasing promotion and Cambridge were battling against relegation.
That continued a poor historical set of results for Posh at the Abbey Stadium. They’ve won just two and lost eight of 16 Football League meetings at the venue and haven’t won since a 3-1 success on New Year’s Day in 1988 – 36 years ago!