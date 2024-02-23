Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United takes on Ryan Bennett of Cambridge United in this fixture last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Corrs accepts his side are facing a ‘really good side,” but he doesn’t believe his own side will lack attacking aggression against the top scorers in League One.

Corr’s one game as interim boss earlier this season ended in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corr told the Cambridge Independent: “It’s the way I am. I like to be aggressive and I want to attack things, whatever the situation is. It came out in that game against Fleetwood and hopefully it will against Peterborough.

“We have to respect them because they are a really good team. They’re really good with the ball and good in the build-up phase in attracting you on to them to get their fast attacking players attacking into big spaces. We have to be really thoughtful of that, so connections in the team are going to be really important.

“But I think we can cause them big problems as well and I like to look at attacking situations instead of maybe just trying to defend them.”

Corr was still waiting to hear if an appeal against a three-game ban for in-form striker Lyle Taylor has been successful. He was sent off in Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh promotion winner Ryan Bennett is expected to start for Cambridge.

Posh lost this fixture 2-0 last season when the teams were in similar positions. Posh were chasing promotion and Cambridge were battling against relegation.