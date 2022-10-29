Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United makes a save against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A 16th-minute own goal from visiting centre-back Lloyd Jones settled the destination of the points in the first Football League clash between the clubs in 21 years.

"It was a really good performance,” reported the Cambridge Independent. "And we were unfortunate to come away with nothing

"At the end of a long month there's plenty of positives to take from the last seven days, that's for sure.

"I thought in the first half we did OK. We actually had a couple of good chances. Harvey Knibbs had a header which was a great chance and when you've got limited opportunities you've got to take them.

"if you look at the attacking play today, some of those opportunities we've sort of spurned, we need to do better with.

"Some just haven't fallen our way. An example is Liam O'Neil's shot on the edge of the box that gets a deflection off our own man and goes wide.

"The goal today hits our centre half on the back of the head and goes in. It's a horrible goal to lose a game by.

"It's a little bit reflective of where we are at the minute. Some of those moments just aren't going for us.

"The 'keeper has made a great save from Knibbsy in the second half. He's already going in the opposite direction and an outstretched arm makes the save.

"That was probably our best chance and it didn't quite go our way.

"We end up losing the game, but I don't go home dissatisfied with that level of performance and commitment.