Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh face a big early season battle at the bottom of League One
It’s October but this feels like a very big game. Posh are bottom of the table and Burton are in 20th just outside of the bottom four, thanks to last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Bolton while Posh were on an international break.
Posh are five points adrift of Burton and safety and would not like to see the gap grow further. 23rd place Blackpool host 19th placed Wycombe too so points will be picked up somewhere at the bottom of the table.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Burton vs Posh
That was absolutely awful.
No fight, no quality.
47 mins 0-0
First effort at goal from Posh, Mills deep cross, Morgan gets up and heads over the bar.
4 added minutes
Another long throw comes in and Posh can’t clear their lines.
Ball comes back in from the left and Godwin-Malife nods an effort at goal, on target but comfortable height for Bass.
42 mins 0-0
Played short to Woods and given away straightaway, O’Connor gets a yellow trying to win it back.
41 mins 0-0
Posh have a free-kick in the middle of the Burton half.
They have dropped off, Posh need to take advantage.
39 mins 0-0
Another bad cross from Armer in the end but its so overhit, Bass has to adjust and push it away from goal. Shade’s cross back in has no power and the Posh keeper can claim again.
37 mins 0-0
Posh are lucky Burton’s crossing is so bad. Ball after ball coming into the box, Bass has done well .
35 mins 0-0
Collins booked for holding to prevent Evans running onto a ball into space.
32 mins 0-0
Posh funnily enough see a long throw headed out a Burton smash the ball upfield, Bass and Kioso seem to leave it for each other and he ends up catching it right on the line, Burton say he was out of his area, it was certainly very close!
30 mins 0-0
Posh are switching to a back four.
O’Connor LB, Mills is on the wing.
27 mins 0-0
Bass called into action again, reacts to deny Webster after his shot deflects off Kioso.
24 mins 0-0
Morgan booked for an off the ball incident, striker goes down holding his leg
21 mins 0-0
Freak deflection off Woods and Shade is in on goal, Bass comes off his line well to save with his feet.
18 mins 0-0
Posh have gotten away with one there, O’Connor has (accidentally) brought the ball down with his hand in the box from a dropping ball.
Ref waves away appeals
14 mins 0-0
Bass has to race out right to the right edge of his box and pushes away an effort from Beesley.
Corner is put out of play.
12 mins 0-0
Webster shoots over from range, Posh can’t get a foot in the ball, this is rubbish.
So passive.
10 mins 0-0
Shade chases onto a pass in behind O’Connor, Nevett makes a crucial interception as the ball is sent across goal.
8 mins 0-0
Burton are completely dominating the game.
Just sending the ball in from anywhere, they haven’t found any quality yet but it’s a worrying start.