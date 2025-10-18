Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh face a big early season battle at the bottom of League One

Ben Woods in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion in League One action (October 18, 12:30pm).

It’s October but this feels like a very big game. Posh are bottom of the table and Burton are in 20th just outside of the bottom four, thanks to last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Bolton while Posh were on an international break.

Posh are five points adrift of Burton and safety and would not like to see the gap grow further. 23rd place Blackpool host 19th placed Wycombe too so points will be picked up somewhere at the bottom of the table.