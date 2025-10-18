Live

Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh face a big early season battle at the bottom of League One

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Oct 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Ben Woods in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Ben Woods in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion in League One action (October 18, 12:30pm).

It’s October but this feels like a very big game. Posh are bottom of the table and Burton are in 20th just outside of the bottom four, thanks to last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Bolton while Posh were on an international break.

Posh are five points adrift of Burton and safety and would not like to see the gap grow further. 23rd place Blackpool host 19th placed Wycombe too so points will be picked up somewhere at the bottom of the table.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Burton vs Posh

13:20 BST

HT

That was absolutely awful.

No fight, no quality.

13:17 BST

47 mins 0-0

First effort at goal from Posh, Mills deep cross, Morgan gets up and heads over the bar.

13:16 BST

4 added minutes

Another long throw comes in and Posh can’t clear their lines.

Ball comes back in from the left and Godwin-Malife nods an effort at goal, on target but comfortable height for Bass.

13:12 BST

42 mins 0-0

Played short to Woods and given away straightaway, O’Connor gets a yellow trying to win it back.

13:11 BST

41 mins 0-0

Posh have a free-kick in the middle of the Burton half.

They have dropped off, Posh need to take advantage.

13:09 BST

39 mins 0-0

Another bad cross from Armer in the end but its so overhit, Bass has to adjust and push it away from goal. Shade’s cross back in has no power and the Posh keeper can claim again.

13:07 BST

37 mins 0-0

Posh are lucky Burton’s crossing is so bad. Ball after ball coming into the box, Bass has done well .

13:04 BST

35 mins 0-0

Collins booked for holding to prevent Evans running onto a ball into space.

13:02 BST

32 mins 0-0

Posh funnily enough see a long throw headed out a Burton smash the ball upfield, Bass and Kioso seem to leave it for each other and he ends up catching it right on the line, Burton say he was out of his area, it was certainly very close!

12:59 BST

30 mins 0-0

Posh are switching to a back four.

O’Connor LB, Mills is on the wing.

12:58 BST

27 mins 0-0

Bass called into action again, reacts to deny Webster after his shot deflects off Kioso.

12:57 BST

24 mins 0-0

Morgan booked for an off the ball incident, striker goes down holding his leg

12:52 BST

21 mins 0-0

Freak deflection off Woods and Shade is in on goal, Bass comes off his line well to save with his feet.

12:48 BST

18 mins 0-0

Posh have gotten away with one there, O’Connor has (accidentally) brought the ball down with his hand in the box from a dropping ball.

Ref waves away appeals

12:43 BST

14 mins 0-0

Bass has to race out right to the right edge of his box and pushes away an effort from Beesley.

Corner is put out of play.

12:43 BST

12 mins 0-0

Webster shoots over from range, Posh can’t get a foot in the ball, this is rubbish.

So passive.

12:40 BST

10 mins 0-0

Shade chases onto a pass in behind O’Connor, Nevett makes a crucial interception as the ball is sent across goal.

12:38 BST

8 mins 0-0

Burton are completely dominating the game.

Just sending the ball in from anywhere, they haven’t found any quality yet but it’s a worrying start.

