Burton Albion v Peterborough United on New Year's Day is an all-ticket match and sales have started
Peterborough United’s League One trip to Burton Albion on New Year’s Day (3pm kick off) is an all-ticket game.
The club are not using the their priority points system to sell tickets as there are 330 seat tickets (South Stand) and 1,250 terrace tickets (behind the goal) available for visiting fans. Posh won this fixture 3-1 last season, but were beaten 1-0 at home by Burton on Wednesday night.
PRICES
Seating: Adults: £22; Seniors 65+: £20; Under 23s: £20; Under 17s: £12.
Terrace: Adults: £18; Seniors 65+: £16; Under 23s: £13; Under 17s: £5
Tickets are on sale via www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.