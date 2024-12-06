Peterborough United’s League One trip to Burton Albion on New Year’s Day (3pm kick off) is an all-ticket game.

The club are not using the their priority points system to sell tickets as there are 330 seat tickets (South Stand) and 1,250 terrace tickets (behind the goal) available for visiting fans. Posh won this fixture 3-1 last season, but were beaten 1-0 at home by Burton on Wednesday night.