Harrison Burrows is relishing another crack at the Championship after finally completing his move from Peterborough United to Sheffield United.

The 22 year-old has joined the Blades for an undisclosed fee. He’s signed a four-year contract and returns to Championship football after one season in the second tier with Posh in 2021-22. That season included a 6-2 thumping at Bramall Lane, a game played out in a superb atmosphere.

He leaves Posh after a 14-year association with the club which started as an eight year-old in the London Road Academy. The transfer was finally completed after around six weeks of rumour and counter rumour.

Burrows told the official Sheffield United club website: “It's been a while in the making, but to get it done now, I'm buzzing. I've just tried to concentrate on doing the right things in pre-season since returning to training with Peterborough and I'm delighted to be here now.

Harrison Burrows celebrates a goal for Posh in the Championship. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I've met the lads, they've been brilliant with me, but now it is time to get out there on the pitch and show people what I'm about. I've had a few good seasons at Peterborough, a club that means a lot to me, and I'm grateful for the opportunities they've given me, but now it's time to step up.

"Last season was great individually and as a team, I learnt a lot about myself and enjoyed the responsibility. I've played a lot of games for my age, but I was still honoured to be made captain. I like to lead by example.

"I nailed down a position last season and it was my most enjoyable. I took my chance well, scoring a lot of goals and claiming more assists. I'm relishing another chance in the Championship.

"The size of the club speaks for itself and with the manager and the players that had already signed in this summer, it was a given for me to come here really. The manager has told me what he wants from me and I'm excited by the type of games that I'll be playing in. Bramall Lane is the best atmosphere I've experienced in the Championship."

Harrison Burrows celebrates promotion from League One with Posh in May, 2021.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was thrilled to get his man and praised Burrows for his patience while the transfer was sorted. Wilder also told his club’s website:

"When we signed Kieffer (Moore) I spoke about persistence and patience from all parties in getting the deal done, and exactly the same can be said for Harrison's move to Bramall Lane.

"Harrison's performances over the last couple of seasons have made him a wanted man and I think it's a real tick in the box for us, as a club, that he has decided his future is best served by coming here.

"His desire to come and play here has been underlined by his ability to keep a calm head and be patient in order for everything to come together. I'm sure there would have been times when he could have gone elsewhere, there will have been no shortage of interest, but he's waited, and we're delighted to get this one over the line. For me, it speaks volumes for what he thinks of this football club, that he's been happy to sit tight in order for it to all go through.

"One of his many key attributes is his versatility. His arrival will give us options in a number of positions which can only be a benefit over the course of a competitive Championship campaign.