‘Bullet proof’ Fergie will still be Peterborough United manager if even they are relegated from the Championship

The co-owners made a presentation to Darren Ferguson to mark his 500th game as Posh manager on Tuesday night. Pictured are, from left, Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale, Ferguson and Stewart 'Randy' Thompson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Posh co-owners are united in their admiration for Ferguson who took charge of his 500th Posh match against Huddersfield on Tuesday and he will get every opportunity to boost that impressive number no matter what happens to the club this season.

The owners used Monday’s fans’ forum to back their first-team boss.

MacAnthony said: “It’s a wonderful achievement to reach 500 games as a manager at one club.

“I’ve been too quick to fire managers in the past. I was pulling the trigger like I was in Wild West and my co-owners will stop me doing than in the future and quite rightly.

“The last time I fired Darren I really should have fired the team. I should have told him to go away and take a break and come back refreshed. What he did do was go away and become a better manager so it looks my tactic of firing and rehiring him actually worked!

“Seriously though if the unthinkable happens and we do go down who better to get us back up than the man who has won promotion from League One multiple times?

“This is not intended to become a ‘vote of confidence’ headline by the way!”

The forum panel were asked if Ferguson would one day manage in the Premier League.

“We can but dream,” Dr Jason Neale said before MacAnthony swung into action.

“I look at Coventry and Luton this season and say why can’t that be us next season?” MacAnthony said. “If you get in the play-offs you can reach the Premier League.

“Coventry were in an awful state this time last season, but backed their recruiment policy and now they look like one of the best teams in the Championship.”

Dr Neale, a big supporter of youth football and the Posh Academy, added: “We are very lucky to have Darren. I love the fact he is willing, and wants to, put young players into the team and that is what this club is all about.”

Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson said: “I love the culture of our football club and Darren is a big part of that. He is bullet proof as far as I’m concerned.”

Ferguson has won four promotions with Posh including three to the Championship.

He broke Barry Fry’s record for the most Posh games managed (491) in September.