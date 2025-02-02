Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough United- Live blog as League's One's worst attack faces its worst defence
Posh can move as many as eight points clear of the relegation zone with victory.
Posh, with the league’s worst defence face Bristol Rovers who have scored the least in the league (25 in 27 league games).
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
LIVE: Bristol Rovers vs Posh
Welcome!
Only Crawley of the bottom 4 lost yesterday so Posh really do need to win today to pull clear and they can pull 8 clear with victory.
Find out if they can right here!
Nicholas Bilokapic, Tayo Edun, George Nevett, Sam Hughes, Carl Johnston, Mahamadou Susoho, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Chris Conn-Clarke, Ricky-Jade Jones, Gustav Lindgren
Subs: Will Blackmore, Oscar Wallin, Malik Mothersille, Ryan De Havilland, Cian Hayes, Hector Kyprianou, Jadel Katongo
Bristol Rovers
Josh Griffiths, Jack Hunt, James Wilson, Connor Taylor, Luke Thomas, Lino Sousa, Isaac Hutchinson, Matt Butcher, Grant Ward, Ruel Sotiriou, Gatlin O’Donkor
Subs: Matthew Hall, Joel Senior, Taylor Moore, Clinton Mola, Scott Sinclair, Romaine Sawyers, Chris Martin
Emmanuel Fernandez is missing from the Posh squad today as he is yet to get over his concussion.
Here come the team
Kick-off
2 mins 0-0
Looks like a 4-4-2 for Rovers.
They almost take the lead. Hunt allowed to dribble into the box from the right, Low cross to Hutchinson only a few yards out, shot hit at Bilo, he spills but manages to stop it crossing the line.
4 mins 0-0
Posh come back, Collins drives a shot at goal after a nice move. Hits a Rovers defender loops up but into the hands of the keeper.
Looks like Rovers are leaving space out wide when they do come forward.
7 mins 0-0
Nevett gets a yellow card for a good challenge in the air. O’Donkor stays down after losing the header so the ref gets the card out.
10 mins 0-0
From the free-kick its played short around 30 yards form goal. Hutchinson shoots along the ground, Bilo spills again but scrambles to collect.
12 mins 0-0
Wowwwwww,
.
What a miss.
That is embarrassing from Lindgren.
On the edge of his own box, Sousa passes the ball right to Lindgren, he sjust has to poke it home just yards from goal and pokes it well, well wide.
14 mins 0-0
Rovers corner, they’re getting op top.
Mostly because Posh are not holding the ball up top at all.
1-0 Rovers
From a corner..
1-0 Rovers
Appalling marking, low ball drops right into the middle of the box to a man in all kinds of space. Simple finish.
17 mins 1-0 Rovers
Now Hutchinson curls a shot wide after Posh give the ball away multiple times in the build up. This is worrying.
19 mins 1-0 Rovers
Susoho is in the book for a foul in the build up to the Hutchinson chance as the red played advantage.
21 mins 1-0 Rovers
This is dismal.
Posh making some very basic errors at the top of the pitch. Some poor passes and just then Odoh has chased down a ball forward, got to it then just watched the ball cross the line before reacting to get his foot on it.
25 mins 1-0 Rovers
Thomas now booked for blocking off Susoho in his own half.