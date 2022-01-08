Bristol Rovers coach bemoans the lack of VAR in the FA Cup tie at Peterborough United as last-gasp leveller is controversially ruled out

Paul Coutts converts a penalty for Bristol Rovers at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rovers felt aggrieved a last-gasp goal from substitute Brett Pitman following a corner was chalked off and moments later Davies blew time on a 2-1 Posh win.

Mangan, who was on post-match press duties as manager Joey Barton stayed away after a positive Covid test, even felt his team would have won in extra time.

“We’ve had a perfectly good goal disallowed,” Mangan moaned. “I had the benefit of looking at it straight after the incident and there was no foul. It we’d have had VAR available it would have been 2-2 and extra time.

“There are two divisions between the teams and yet we were looking like scoring towards the end as they started to look nervous, and if it it had gone to extra time I’d have fancied us. They might well have gone, but we had fresh legs to come on.

“I’m proud of the players though. They put a real good shift in. It was a bit harem scarem at times. We played a high defensive line as we didn’t want them to play through the thirds, but we were very good off the ball and not at all bad when we had it. They had more runners than the Red Arrows in the opening part of the game, but we defended really well against them.

“We knew they would have a lot of the ball, but we were very disciplined. At 1-1 we were massively in the game and that was still the case at 2-1.”